Roller brush, medium, red, 450 Millimetre
Roller brush, medium-hard, red. Length: 448 mm.With wear-resistant star-wheel mechanism. For normal use. Bristles: Polypropylene, 0.4 mm thick, 20 mm long.
Roller brush (medium-hard, red) with wear-resistant star-wheel mechanism, length 448 mm. Suitable for normal use and sensitive floors. Bristles: Polypropylene, 0.4 mm thick, 20 mm long.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|red
|Length (Millimetre)
|450
|Hardness grade
|medium
|Quantity (Unit)
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|1.137