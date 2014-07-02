Roller brush, medium, red, 450 Millimetre

Roller brush, medium-hard, red. Length: 448 mm.With wear-resistant star-wheel mechanism. For normal use. Bristles: Polypropylene, 0.4 mm thick, 20 mm long.

Roller brush (medium-hard, red) with wear-resistant star-wheel mechanism, length 448 mm. Suitable for normal use and sensitive floors. Bristles: Polypropylene, 0.4 mm thick, 20 mm long.

Specifications

Technical data

Colour red
Length (Millimetre) 450
Hardness grade medium
Quantity (Unit) 1
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 1.137
Compatible machines