Shoulder belt
Lighten your load with the comfortable and ergonomic shoulder strap, enabling you to work for long periods without tiring. Compatible with many of Kärcher's battery powered garden tools.
The ergonomic shoulder strap allows you to work with Kärcher's battery powered garden tools for longer periods without feeling the physical strain. It is comfortable to wear and takes the weight off the user. Compatible with the weed removers WRE 4 Battery, WRE 18-55, the leaf blowers and blower vacs BLV 36-240 and BLV 18-200, as well as other battery powered garden tools.
Features and benefits
Rubber-coated shoulder pad
- For maximum working comfort.
Adjustable shoulder strap
- Adjustable for different body sizes.
Safety lock
- If the tool pulls too much, the strap opens up independently.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.18
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.234
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|240 x 60 x 50