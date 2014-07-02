Turbo upholstery tool VC 6 und DS 5600
Air-driven rotating brush of turbo upholstery tool lifts the carpet pile. This allows the vacuum cleaner to reach and remove the dirt more easily. Suitable for cleaning couches, upholstery, sofas or textiles with deep-cleaning action. Suitable for: VC 6100, VC 6200, VC 6300 and DS 5600.
Air-driven rotating brush of turbo upholstery tool lifts the carpet pile. This allows the vacuum cleaner to reach and remove the dirt more easily. Suitable for cleaning couches, upholstery, sofas or textiles with deep-cleaning action. Suitable for: VC 6100, VC 6200, VC 6300 and DS 5600.
Features and benefits
Air-driven rotating brushes
- For removing stubborn dirt, e.g. animal hair, from fabrics
- Efficiently picks up animal hair
- Effectively picks up dirt also from high-pile carpets.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Unit)
|1
|Standard nominal width (Millimetre)
|35
|Colour
|black
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.34
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.423
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|200 x 165 x 67
Application areas
- Upholstery
- Vehicle interior
- Car seats