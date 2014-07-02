Rotating wash brush with joint ideal for cleaning all smooth surfaces, e.g. paint, glass or plastic. Wash brush with a host of practical features: rotating bristles with gentle cleaning action, 180° infinitely adjustable joint on handle for cleaning difficult to reach areas , infinitely adjustable speed and detergent dosing, easy to change brush attachment, outer protector ring for protection against scratches and union nut for secure gun connection. In brief: the ideal solution for smooth surfaces. The rotating wash brush is suitable for all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 pressure washers.