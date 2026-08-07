Pressure washer HD 4/8 Classic
Mobile and compact HD 4/8 Classic high-pressure cleaner with reliable three-piston axial pump, automatic pressure relief, retractable pull handle and robust wheels.
With its compact size, low weight, retractable pull handle and robust wheels, the HD 4/8 Classic high-pressure cleaner has an especially ergonomic design and is very easy to transport. Thanks to a working pressure of 80 bar and an hourly water volume of 400 litres, it is thus the ideal companion for tradesmen and for diverse applications, for example in the building industry or for occasional vehicle cleaning. The HD 4/8 Classic has a reliable three-piston axial pump, an induction motor and automatic pressure relief that effectively protects all hydraulic components and thus contributes to significantly minimising costs for repairs and maintenance. Furthermore, the pressure relief system reduces the traction force on the trigger gun, thus allowing long, fatigue-free periods of work with this extremely easy-to-use machine.
Features and benefits
Excellent reliability
- Automatic pressure relief protects hydraulic components.
- Proven high-pressure system and long-life motor.
- Internal components are protected effectively by the housing.
Compact design
- Very easy to transport thanks to its low weight.
- Space saving and easy to store.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of phases (Phases)
|1
|Voltage (Volt)
|220
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50
|Flow rate (Litres per hour)
|400
|Working pressure (Bar)
|80
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|14.37
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|18.788
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|335 x 320 x 845
Scope of supply
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- 3-piston axial pump: with stainless steel pistons
Accessories
Cleaning agents
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