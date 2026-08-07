With its compact size, low weight, retractable pull handle and robust wheels, the HD 4/8 Classic high-pressure cleaner has an especially ergonomic design and is very easy to transport. Thanks to a working pressure of 80 bar and an hourly water volume of 400 litres, it is thus the ideal companion for tradesmen and for diverse applications, for example in the building industry or for occasional vehicle cleaning. The HD 4/8 Classic has a reliable three-piston axial pump, an induction motor and automatic pressure relief that effectively protects all hydraulic components and thus contributes to significantly minimising costs for repairs and maintenance. Furthermore, the pressure relief system reduces the traction force on the trigger gun, thus allowing long, fatigue-free periods of work with this extremely easy-to-use machine.