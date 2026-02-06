The easy-to-use HD 6/15-4 M Classic high-pressure cleaner from Kärcher's Classic range delivers an impressive robust construction design, high-quality, durable components and great versatility. The middle-class machine is suitable for a wide range of cleaning tasks, such as cleaning vehicles, production facilities, agricultural machines and equipment as well as façade cleaning and in the municipal sector. The durable crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head and suction function enables work with water temperatures of up to 60 °C and also offers adjustment options for water volume and working pressure. The reduced speed of the 4-pole low-speed motor also ensures less wear and tear on the pump, which is also protected by an integrated water filter. All important components are easily accessible in just a few steps thanks to the simple maintenance. The clever concept of the HD 6/15-4 M Classic is rounded off by thoughtfully engineered accessory storage with EASY!Lock connections for quick and intuitive accessory replacement.