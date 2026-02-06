Pressure washer HD 7/14-4M Plus
Power Source: 240 V - 1 PH - 15 Amp
Mobile high-pressure cleaner HD 7/14-4 M with AC motor and 3-piston axial pump. Compact, reliable device with high cleaning performance and energy efficiency for daily use.
Our mobile and unheated high-pressure cleaner HD 7/14-4 M possesses numerous innovative equipment features as standard for safe and comfortable work. The automatic pressure relief, for example, protects high-pressure components against damage in stand-by mode, while the innovative EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet in order to reduce the holding force to zero, and the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners enable up to 5-times faster handling compared to conventional screw connections without any negative impacts on the robustness and durability. The device is suitable for upright and stationary operation, thus offering lots of flexibility in use. The robust 3-piston axial pump with brass cylinder head increases the cleaning power and energy efficiency by around 20 percent. Numerous options for storing accessories, also during transportation, aswell as a very easy-to-service device layout, complement the clever concept of the HD 7/14-4 M.
Features and benefits
High-quality equipmentAutomatic pressure relief for protecting the components extends their life. Powerful, 4-pole, slow-running electric motor. High-quality brass cylinder head
Flexible operationDesigned for upright and horizontal operation. Maximum stability during horizontal operation as the wheels do not touch the floor.
Outstanding mobilityThe push handle, which can be retracted at the touch of a button, increases the compactness of the machine and reduces the spatial requirement. Can be easily stored in service vehicles. Integrated storage possibilities reduce the set-up times.
Clever accessory storage
- Holder for the cup foam lance.
- EASY!Lock TR20 permits storage of the Power nozzle or a surface cleaner directly at the machine.
- Practical nozzle compartment for storing the rotary nozzle.
Easy servicing
- Easy access to the cylinder head through the open part at the bottom of the machine.
- Quick access to the electrical box by simple removal of the machine cover.
- Large, easy-to-reach water fine filter for protecting the pump against dirt particles in the water.
Effortless and time-saving solutions
- Fatigue-free EASY!Force high-pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release locks: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Increased energy efficiency
- Newly developed 3-piston axial pump for considerably reduced flow and pressure losses.
- 20% increase in cleaning performance and energy efficiency.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of phases (Phases)
|1
|Voltage (Volt)
|240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50
|Flow rate (Litres per hour)
|700
|Inlet temperature (Celsius)
|60
|Working pressure (Bar/Megapascal)
|140 / 14
|Max. pressure (Bar/Megapascal)
|210 / 21
|Connected load (Kilowatt)
|3.4
|Power cable (Metre)
|5
|Water inlet
|3/4″
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (Kilogram)
|38.5
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|41.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|400 x 455 x 700
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force
- Spray lance: 840 Millimetre
- Power nozzle
- Dirt blaster
Equipment
- High-pressure hose length: 10 Metre
- High-pressure hose type: Premium quality
- Pressure cut-off
Application areas
- Perfect for building contractors, tradesmen, building service providers and municipalities
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.