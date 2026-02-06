Our mobile and unheated high-pressure cleaner HD 7/14-4 M possesses numerous innovative equipment features as standard for safe and comfortable work. The automatic pressure relief, for example, protects high-pressure components against damage in stand-by mode, while the innovative EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet in order to reduce the holding force to zero, and the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners enable up to 5-times faster handling compared to conventional screw connections without any negative impacts on the robustness and durability. The device is suitable for upright and stationary operation, thus offering lots of flexibility in use. The robust 3-piston axial pump with brass cylinder head increases the cleaning power and energy efficiency by around 20 percent. Numerous options for storing accessories, also during transportation, aswell as a very easy-to-service device layout, complement the clever concept of the HD 7/14-4 M.