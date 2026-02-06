Pressure washer HD 9/20-4 Classic
Robust, versatile high-pressure cleaner with steel frame, 4-pole low-speed motor, crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head for long downtime and low maintenance effort.
Engineered for reliability and versatility, the HD 9/20-4 M Classic high-pressure cleaner features a robust construction and durable components ad great versatility. This mid-range unit excels in diverse applications, including vehicle cleaning, industrial production facilities, agricultural machines, as well as facade, and municipal cleaning. Its high-performance crankshaft pump, with a brass cylinder head and suction function, supports water temperatures up to 60 °C and allows for precise adjustment of water volume and working pressure. The low-RPM, 4-pole motor minimizes pump wear, while an integrated water filter safeguards internal components. Maintenance is facilitated by easy access to critical parts, and the EASY!Lock connection system enables rapid accessory exchange
Features and benefits
4-pole low-speed electric motorReduced motor speed for less pump wear. Long engine life. Only very low engine vibrations.
Robust crankshaft pump with brass cylinder headLong service life and low maintenance costs. Pressure and water volume can be adjusted on the pump itself. With suction feature and up to 60 °C water temperature.
Easy serviceAll important components are accessible in a few easy steps. The filling level and quality of the oil are easy to read thanks to the inspection glass. Integrated water filter can be removed and cleaned without any tools.
Clever accessory storage
- With practical storage space for nozzles and small parts.
- Enables safe storage of the high pressure hose.
- With integrated accessory hook for the power cable.
Classic accessories with EASY!Lock connections
- Robust and durable accessories.
- Quick set-up and pack-up plus easy accessory replacement.
- Easy and intuitive to operate.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of phases (Phases)
|3
|Voltage (Volt)
|376 / 424
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50
|Flow rate (Litres per hour)
|500 - 900
|Inlet temperature (Celsius)
|60
|Working pressure (Bar)
|70 - 200
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|240
|Connected load (Kilowatt)
|6.5
|Power cable (Metre)
|5
|Nozzle size
|047
|Water inlet
|1″
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (Kilogram)
|56.98
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|70
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|740 x 528 x 952
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: Standard
- Spray lance: 840 Millimetre
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- High-pressure hose length: 10 Metre
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 315 bar
- Pressure cut-off
Application areas
- High pressure cleaning of vehicles
- Can be used for cleaning façades
- Cleaning production machinery in industry, such as in paint shops, in food production or in the manufacturing sector
- High-pressure cleaning of machines and equipment in the construction, agricultural and municipal sectors
- Cleaning communal spaces such as public squares, driveways, fountains or car parks
