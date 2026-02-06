Engineered for reliability and versatility, the HD 9/20-4 M Classic high-pressure cleaner features a robust construction and durable components ad great versatility. This mid-range unit excels in diverse applications, including vehicle cleaning, industrial production facilities, agricultural machines, as well as facade, and municipal cleaning. Its high-performance crankshaft pump, with a brass cylinder head and suction function, supports water temperatures up to 60 °C and allows for precise adjustment of water volume and working pressure. The low-RPM, 4-pole motor minimizes pump wear, while an integrated water filter safeguards internal components. Maintenance is facilitated by easy access to critical parts, and the EASY!Lock connection system enables rapid accessory exchange