Pressure washer HDS 6/14-4 C

Single-phase hot water device with 4-pole, water-cooled electric motor, Eco mode, one-button operation, integrated tanks, Easy Press gun, continuous pressure/water flow regulation, etc.

Single-phase high-performance hot water high-pressure cleaner in the compact class with 4-pole, water-cooled electric motor. Unique Eco mode ensures environmentally friendly and economical operation. User-friendly handling through central one-button operation. Excellent mobility thanks to large wheels and steering roller. Resistant chassis with integrated tanks for cleaning agent and fuel. Ergonomic Easy Press gun with Softgrip and continuous servo-control pressure/water flow adjustment on the accessories. Practical storage compartments for accessories, nozzles, etc.

Features and benefits
Economic efficiency
eco!efficiency mode – economical and environmentally friendly, even during longer periods of use. Reduces fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions by 20%. Accurate cleaning agent dosing unit with clear rinse function.
User-friendliness
Intuitive operation with one-switch control. Intuitive operation with large single-button selector switch. System care bottle can be changed from the outside for added convenience.
Storage
Lockable accessory compartment for nozzles, tools, etc. Storage hooks for power cord and high-pressure hose. Integrated lance holder for easy transport.
Reliability
  • The soft damping system (SDS) compensates for vibrations and pressure surges in the high-pressure system.
  • Large water filter protects pump against damage.
  • Water softening system to protect the heating coil against calcification damage.
Portability
  • "Jogger" design with large wheels and castors.
  • Large integrated handles in the chassis.
  • Integrated tilting aid for effortlessly negotiating obstacles such as steps and kerbs.
Save energy and time: EASY!Force high-pressure guns and EASY!Lock quick-release locks.
  • At last – work without getting tired: the EASY!Force high-pressure gun.
  • EASY!Lock quick-release locks: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of phases (Phases) 1
Voltage (Volt) 230
Frequency (Hertz) 50
Flow rate (Litres per hour) 240 - 560
Working pressure (Bar/Megapascal) 30 - 140 / 3 - 14
Temperature (feed 12 °C) (Celsius) Minimum 80 - Maximum 155
Connected load (Kilowatt) 3.6
Consumption of fuel oil at full load (Kilograms per hour) 3.5
Heating oil consumption, eco!efficiency (Kilograms per hour) 2.8
Power cable (Metre) 5
Fuel tank (Litre) 15
Weight (with accessories) (Kilogram) 111
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 119.691
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 1060 x 650 x 920

Scope of supply

  • Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
  • Spray lance: 1050 Millimetre
  • Power nozzle
  • Servo Control

Equipment

  • High-pressure hose length: 10 Metre
  • High-pressure hose specification: DN 6, 250 bar
  • Soft Damping System (SDS)
  • Pressure cut-off
  • Integrated fuel and detergent tank
Application areas
  • Vehicle cleaning
  • Equipment and machinery cleaning
  • Workshop cleaning
  • Cleaning outdoor areas
  • Service station cleaning
  • Façade cleaning
  • Swimming pool cleaning
  • Cleaning of sport facilities
  • Cleaning in production processes
  • Cleaning production systems
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts

