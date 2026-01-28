Pressure washer HDS 6/14-4 C
Single-phase hot water device with 4-pole, water-cooled electric motor, Eco mode, one-button operation, integrated tanks, Easy Press gun, continuous pressure/water flow regulation, etc.
Single-phase high-performance hot water high-pressure cleaner in the compact class with 4-pole, water-cooled electric motor. Unique Eco mode ensures environmentally friendly and economical operation. User-friendly handling through central one-button operation. Excellent mobility thanks to large wheels and steering roller. Resistant chassis with integrated tanks for cleaning agent and fuel. Ergonomic Easy Press gun with Softgrip and continuous servo-control pressure/water flow adjustment on the accessories. Practical storage compartments for accessories, nozzles, etc.
Features and benefits
Economic efficiencyeco!efficiency mode – economical and environmentally friendly, even during longer periods of use. Reduces fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions by 20%. Accurate cleaning agent dosing unit with clear rinse function.
User-friendlinessIntuitive operation with one-switch control. Intuitive operation with large single-button selector switch. System care bottle can be changed from the outside for added convenience.
StorageLockable accessory compartment for nozzles, tools, etc. Storage hooks for power cord and high-pressure hose. Integrated lance holder for easy transport.
Reliability
- The soft damping system (SDS) compensates for vibrations and pressure surges in the high-pressure system.
- Large water filter protects pump against damage.
- Water softening system to protect the heating coil against calcification damage.
Portability
- "Jogger" design with large wheels and castors.
- Large integrated handles in the chassis.
- Integrated tilting aid for effortlessly negotiating obstacles such as steps and kerbs.
Save energy and time: EASY!Force high-pressure guns and EASY!Lock quick-release locks.
- At last – work without getting tired: the EASY!Force high-pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release locks: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of phases (Phases)
|1
|Voltage (Volt)
|230
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50
|Flow rate (Litres per hour)
|240 - 560
|Working pressure (Bar/Megapascal)
|30 - 140 / 3 - 14
|Temperature (feed 12 °C) (Celsius)
|Minimum 80 - Maximum 155
|Connected load (Kilowatt)
|3.6
|Consumption of fuel oil at full load (Kilograms per hour)
|3.5
|Heating oil consumption, eco!efficiency (Kilograms per hour)
|2.8
|Power cable (Metre)
|5
|Fuel tank (Litre)
|15
|Weight (with accessories) (Kilogram)
|111
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|119.691
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|1060 x 650 x 920
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- Spray lance: 1050 Millimetre
- Power nozzle
- Servo Control
Equipment
- High-pressure hose length: 10 Metre
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 6, 250 bar
- Soft Damping System (SDS)
- Pressure cut-off
- Integrated fuel and detergent tank
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Equipment and machinery cleaning
- Workshop cleaning
- Cleaning outdoor areas
- Service station cleaning
- Façade cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning
- Cleaning of sport facilities
- Cleaning in production processes
- Cleaning production systems
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.