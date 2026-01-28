Single-phase high-performance hot water high-pressure cleaner in the compact class with 4-pole, water-cooled electric motor. Unique Eco mode ensures environmentally friendly and economical operation. User-friendly handling through central one-button operation. Excellent mobility thanks to large wheels and steering roller. Resistant chassis with integrated tanks for cleaning agent and fuel. Ergonomic Easy Press gun with Softgrip and continuous servo-control pressure/water flow adjustment on the accessories. Practical storage compartments for accessories, nozzles, etc.