Pressure washer HDS-E 8/16-4 M 12 kW

On our HDS E 8/16-4 M hot water high-pressure cleaner, innovative boiler insulation reduces the power consumption of the electrically heated machine (12 kW) in the stand-by mode by 40%.

Greasy and oily dirt is most effectively tackled with high temperatures. The HDS E 8/16-4 M hot water high-pressure cleaner offers a maximum work temperature of 85°C, making it optimally equipped for such tasks, with a sustained temperature of 45°C made possible thanks to Servo Control and integrated high-speed heating chamber. The innovative equipment features of the electrically heated machine also include the new EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners: While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners enable handling that is five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity. The HDS E 8/16-4 M also impresses with outstanding energy efficiency. This is ensured, amongst other things, by thenew high-quality boiler insulation, which reduces power consumption in stand-by mode by 40%, and the patented eco!efficiency mode which allows the machine to work automatically in economical 60°C operation.

Features and benefits
Highly energy efficient, for high cost savings
  • Highly effective insulating material saves up to 40% energy in standby mode.
  • Unique eco!efficiency mode.
High working temperature
  • Large hot water tank (max. 85 °C).
  • Up to 30 °C in continuous operation
Save energy and time: EASY!Force high-pressure guns and EASY!Lock quick-release locks.
  • At last – work without getting tired: the EASY!Force high-pressure gun.
  • EASY!Lock quick-release locks: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Servo Control
  • For delivering a significantly higher water temperature to the accessories.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of phases (Phases) 3
Voltage (Volt) 400
Frequency (Hertz) 50
Flow rate (Litres per hour) 300 - 760
Working pressure (Bar/Megapascal) 30 - 160 / 3 - 16
Temperature (feed 12 °C) (Celsius) Minimum 30 - Maximum 85
Connected load (Kilowatt) 17.5
Power cable (Metre) 5
Heating output (Kilowatt) 12
Weight (with accessories) (Kilogram) 119.7
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 130.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 1330 x 750 x 1060

Scope of supply

  • Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
  • High-pressure hose length: 10 Metre
  • High-pressure hose specification: DN 6, 250 bar
  • Spray lance: 1050 Millimetre
  • Power nozzle

Equipment

  • Emission-free electric heating
  • Control bar with display light
  • Pressure cut-off
  • 2 Detergent tanks
  • Servo Control
Application areas
  • Electrically heated hot water high-pressure cleaner for exhaust-free operation in indoor areas
