Pressure washer HDS-E 8/16-4 M 12 kW
On our HDS E 8/16-4 M hot water high-pressure cleaner, innovative boiler insulation reduces the power consumption of the electrically heated machine (12 kW) in the stand-by mode by 40%.
Greasy and oily dirt is most effectively tackled with high temperatures. The HDS E 8/16-4 M hot water high-pressure cleaner offers a maximum work temperature of 85°C, making it optimally equipped for such tasks, with a sustained temperature of 45°C made possible thanks to Servo Control and integrated high-speed heating chamber. The innovative equipment features of the electrically heated machine also include the new EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners: While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners enable handling that is five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity. The HDS E 8/16-4 M also impresses with outstanding energy efficiency. This is ensured, amongst other things, by thenew high-quality boiler insulation, which reduces power consumption in stand-by mode by 40%, and the patented eco!efficiency mode which allows the machine to work automatically in economical 60°C operation.
Features and benefits
Highly energy efficient, for high cost savings
- Highly effective insulating material saves up to 40% energy in standby mode.
- Unique eco!efficiency mode.
High working temperature
- Large hot water tank (max. 85 °C).
- Up to 30 °C in continuous operation
Save energy and time: EASY!Force high-pressure guns and EASY!Lock quick-release locks.
- At last – work without getting tired: the EASY!Force high-pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release locks: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Servo Control
- For delivering a significantly higher water temperature to the accessories.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of phases (Phases)
|3
|Voltage (Volt)
|400
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50
|Flow rate (Litres per hour)
|300 - 760
|Working pressure (Bar/Megapascal)
|30 - 160 / 3 - 16
|Temperature (feed 12 °C) (Celsius)
|Minimum 30 - Maximum 85
|Connected load (Kilowatt)
|17.5
|Power cable (Metre)
|5
|Heating output (Kilowatt)
|12
|Weight (with accessories) (Kilogram)
|119.7
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|130.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|1330 x 750 x 1060
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- High-pressure hose length: 10 Metre
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 6, 250 bar
- Spray lance: 1050 Millimetre
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- Emission-free electric heating
- Control bar with display light
- Pressure cut-off
- 2 Detergent tanks
- Servo Control
Application areas
- Electrically heated hot water high-pressure cleaner for exhaust-free operation in indoor areas
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.