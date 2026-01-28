Pressure washer HDS 5/11 U EASY!
Power Source: 240 V - 1 PH - 10 Amp
Competitively priced entry class model of a hot water high-pressure cleaner. Innovative "Upright"-Design ensures good mobility and ergonomics. Very user-friendly due to one-button-operation and integrated hose and accessory storage.
The main benefit of the new "Upright"-class class of hot water high-pressure cleaners is the horizontal machine concept. This ensures low weight, compact dimensions and the ease with which they can be loaded and transported. They fit also easily in vertical position in a station wagon for transportation from one location to the next. Thanks to their compact size, these units take up a minimum of storage space when they are not in use. Large diameter wheels as well as a ergonomically shaped push/pull handle ensure excellent manoeuvrability and mobility, even on difficult surfaces. The three-piston axial high-pressure pump has hardened stainless-steel pistons and a brass cylinder head. A pressure switch shuts down the unit automatically when the trigger gun is closed. This relieves the load on components and prolongs their service lives. High-pressure pump, burner fan and heatingoil pump are driven by an electric motor and are combined to form a drive module. This principle not only ensures a very compact assembly and a high power output, it also makes the units exceptionally reliable. The characteristics of the time-proven Kärcher boiler-technology are high performance in a minimumof space while ensuring full compliance with the statutory emission limits. Single-phase unit with air-cooled two-pole electric motor. Three-piston axial pump with hardened stainless-steel pistons. Chemical feed in low-pressure mode.
Features and benefits
Innovative upright designEffortless transport over steps or stairs. Large wheels for unpaved surfaces.
Fine-mesh water filterEfficiently protects high-pressure pump against contamination. Easy to remove from outside.
Compact designSpace-saving storage and transport. Spill-proof pump and fuel tank for horizontal transportation. Also ideal for smaller service vehicles.
Save energy and time: EASY!Force high-pressure guns and EASY!Lock quick-release locks.
- At last – work without getting tired: the EASY!Force high-pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release locks: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of phases (Phases)
|1
|Voltage (Volt)
|230
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50
|Flow rate (Litres per hour)
|450
|Working pressure (Bar/Megapascal)
|110 / 11
|Temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 80
|Connected load (Kilowatt)
|2.2
|Consumption of fuel oil at full load (Kilograms per hour)
|2.4
|Fuel tank (Litre)
|6.5
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (Kilogram)
|68.88
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|77.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|618 x 618 x 994
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- High-pressure hose length: 10 Metre
- Spray lance: 840 Millimetre
Equipment
- Pressure cut-off
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Equipment and machinery cleaning
- Workshop cleaning
- Cleaning outdoor areas
- Service station cleaning
- Façade cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning
- Cleaning of sport facilities
- Cleaning in production processes
- Cleaning production systems
