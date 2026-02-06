Industrial vacuum IVR-L 100/30 Sc
The powerful IVR-L 100/30 liquid and swarf vacuum. With wear-free side channel blower. Designed for three-shift operation in production facilities. Extra long service life.
The IVR-L 100/30: a durable and powerful industrial vacuum cleaner that is particularly suitable for vacuuming liquids and/or swarf in the metalworking industry. The robust design ensures the vacuum cleaner has a long service life despite the toughest industrial applications. The 3-shift side channel blower of the IVR-L 100/30 is designed for shift operation. This also makes the machine suitable for stationary applications in production. When vacuuming liquids, the current filling level can be seen at all times through the drain hose. The collecting container is linked to the vacuum cleaner via a set-down mechanism that can be operated from a standing position.
Features and benefits
Wear-resistant side channel compressor
- Side channel compressor offers high suction power and durability. These machines are ideal for multi-shift use.
Visual filling level display
- Always stay up to date: the filling level is visible at all times when vacuuming.
- Emptying can be carried out as required via the filling level hose.
Robust and reliable
- Ideal for use in the metal processing industry.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of phases (Phases)
|3
|Voltage (Volt)
|400
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (Litres per second/Cubic metres per hour)
|87.5 / 315
|Vacuum (Millibar/Kilopascal)
|260 / 26
|Container capacity (Litre)
|100
|Container material
|Metal
|Rated input power (Kilowatt)
|3
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Nominal size
|DN 70
|Accessory nominal size
|DN 70 DN 50
|Main filter dust class
|L
|Filter area for main filter (Square metre)
|0.45
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|132
|Weight (with accessories) (Kilogram)
|132
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|132.774
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|850 x 760 x 1800
Equipment
- Accessories included: no