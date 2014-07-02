Industrial vacuum IVC 60/30 Ap

The compact IVC 60/30 Ap industrial vacuum is ideal for manufacturing areas and production machinery. Its side channel blower is wear-resistant, making the vacuum ideal for continuous use.

The compact IVC 60/30 Ap industrial vacuum is ideal for cleaning manufacturing areas and production machinery. With its wear-resistant side channel blower, the machine is also suitable for continuous use and is therefore ideal as a stationary extraction unit in production and packaging machines. Manual filter cleaning extends the filter life considerably.

Features and benefits
Industrial vacuum IVC 60/30 Ap: Wear-resistant side channel compressor
A side channel blower delivers high suction power with a very long lifetime of at least 20,000 hours. These machines are therefore ideal for multiple shift operation.
Industrial vacuum IVC 60/30 Ap: Manual IVC filter cleaning (Ap) 
Effortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required. Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort.
Industrial vacuum IVC 60/30 Ap: Equipped with compact flat pleated filter
Clear compact design of the filter. Suitable for picking up free-flowing, dry dusts up to dust class M.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of phases (Phases) 3
Voltage (Volt) 400
Frequency (Hertz) 50
Air flow (Litres per second/Cubic metres per hour) 68 / 244.8
Vacuum (Millibar/Kilopascal) 286 / 28.6
Container capacity (Litre) 60
Container material Stainless steel
Rated input power (Kilowatt) 3
Vacuuming type Electric
Nominal size DN 70
Accessory nominal size DN 70 DN 50 DN 40
Sound pressure level (Decibel) 77
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (Square metre) 1.9
Weight without accessories (Kilogram) 88
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 89.474
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 970 x 690 x 1240

Equipment

  • Main filter: Flat pleated filter
  • Accessories included: no
Industrial vacuum IVC 60/30 Ap
