Industrial vacuum IVC 60/30 Tact² Lp

Industrial vacuum IVC 60/30 Tact² Longopac®. Compact machine with side channel blower for suctioning dry materials. With Tact² filter cleaning and Longopac® disposal system.

The cleaning of production areas and machines is the domain of our industrial vacuum IVC 60/30 Tact² Longopac®. The wear-free side channel blower, as well as the innovative automatic filter cleaning Tact², also allow continuous operation of the compact machine, e.g., in use as a stationary suction device at production and packaging machines.Dry materials such as mineral dust are eliminated with reduced dust thanks to the Longopac® disposal system.

Features and benefits
Safe Longopac® disposal system
Safe Longopac® disposal system
Enables dust-free disposal and thus health-friendly work. For collecting and separately disposing of a wide variety of vacuumed material. Optionally available in a very sustainable, biodegradable version.
Wear-resistant side channel compressor
Wear-resistant side channel compressor
A side channel blower delivers high suction power with a very long lifetime of at least 20,000 hours. These machines are therefore ideal for multiple shift operation.
Automatic Filter Cleaning System Tact²
Automatic Filter Cleaning System Tact²
Automatic cleaning of the filters by means of targeted and powerful air blasts. Despite filter cleaning, the suction power remains constantly high. Long life of the filter reduces maintenance costs.
Equipped with compact flat pleated filter
  • Clear compact design of the filter.
  • Suitable for picking up free-flowing, dry dusts up to dust class M.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of phases (Phases) 3
Voltage (Volt) 400
Frequency (Hertz) 50
Air flow (Litres per second/Cubic metres per hour) 68 / 244.8
Vacuum (Millibar/Kilopascal) 286 / 28.6
Container capacity (Litre) 60
Container material Stainless steel
Rated input power (Kilowatt) 3
Vacuuming type Electric
Nominal size DN 70
Accessory nominal size DN 50 DN 40
Sound pressure level (Decibel) 77
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (Square metre) 1.9
Weight without accessories (Kilogram) 100
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 106.974
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 970 x 690 x 1240

Equipment

  • Main filter: Flat pleated filter
  • Accessories included: no
