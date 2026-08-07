Industrial vacuum IVM 100/36-3 Oss
Three-motor, mobile and robust middle class IVM 100/36-3 OSS industrial vacuum cleaner for fine and coarse solid matter. With electronic overfill stop for solids and dusts.
For large quantities of vacuumed material, with electronic overfill stop for solids and dusts, durable, robust, compact and mobile: Our 3-motor, middle-class IVM 100/36-3 (H) industrial vacuum cleaner for the universal absorption of fine and coarse solid matter in industrial environments. The reliable machine works in single-phase operation and each of the three motors can be individually controlled. The large star filter in dust class M can be cleaned easily, comfortably and reliably using the shaker lever. The filter cleaning extends its service life, thus reducing the maintenance effort. The body and collecting container of the machine are made from acid-resistant stainless steel, whereas the housing has been manufactured from resistant steel and has large wheels for easy transportation.
Features and benefits
Manual filter vibration for low operating costs
- The manual filter vibration increases the working time of the permanent filter, thereby reducing the maintenance effort.
Mobile stainless steel container
- The deposited container can be conveniently removed from the chassis and driven for disposal/emptying.
- All hooks can be hung freely on the machine via a clip system.
Fitted with three blower motors
- Powerful machine with highest possible cleaning performance in single-phase power network.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of phases (Phases)
|1
|Voltage (Volt)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50 - 60
|Air flow (Litres per second/Cubic metres per hour)
|222 / 799
|Vacuum (Millibar/Kilopascal)
|254 / 25.4
|Container capacity (Litre)
|100
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (Kilowatt)
|3.6
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Nominal size
|DN 70
|Accessory nominal size
|DN 50
|Sound pressure level (Decibel)
|79
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (Square metre)
|2.2
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|76
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|76.862
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|1020 x 680 x 1720
Equipment
- Main filter: Star filter
- Accessories included: no
- Electrical fill-level cut-off function
Videos
Application areas
- For large quantities of solid matter and dust