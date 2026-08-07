Industrial vacuum IVM 40/24-2 H

The IVM 40/24-2 H is a dual-engine, mobile and robust mid-range industrial vacuum cleaner for fine and coarse dirt. Dust class H certification included.

Durable, robust, compact, mobile: our IVM 40/24-2 H dual-engine mid-range industrial vacuum cleaner for universal vacuuming of fine and coarse solids. The reliable machine works in single-phase operation and both of the motors can be individually controlled. The large star filter of dust class M can be cleaned easily, conveniently and reliably by means of the Pull and Clean filter cleaning system without switching off the vacuum cleaner. In addition, the machine is equipped with a certified H-filter and is certified for dust class H. The machine's filter and collection tanks are made of acid-resistant stainless steel, while the chassis is made of durable steel and has large wheels for easy transport.

Features and benefits
Industrial vacuum IVM 40/24-2 H: Dust class H
Dust class H
Overall device certified according to DIN EN 60335-2-69 for dust class H. For safely picking up solids and dusts up to dust class H.
Industrial vacuum IVM 40/24-2 H: Manual pull-and-clean filter cleaning
Manual pull-and-clean filter cleaning
Filter is cleaned in a single step during operation. Low-wear dedusting by means of air reversal.
Industrial vacuum IVM 40/24-2 H: Fitted with two blower motors
Fitted with two blower motors
For powerful suction power and optimum cleaning performance. Fans can be switched on separately for individual suction power as required.
Features extra-large star filter and additional cartridge filter
  • For safely picking up solids and dusts up to dust class H.
  • Maximum safety thanks to 2-stage filter system with optimum separation degree.
Minimum space requirement
  • Robust and manoeuvrable chassis, ideal for mobile, industrial applications.
  • Minimal storage space due to narrow chassis.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of phases (Phases) 1
Voltage (Volt) 220 - 240
Frequency (Hertz) 50 - 60
Air flow (Litres per second/Cubic metres per hour) 100 / 360
Vacuum (Millibar) 225
Container capacity (Litre) 40
Container material Stainless steel
Rated input power (Kilowatt) 2.3
Vacuuming type Electric
Nominal size DN 70
Accessory nominal size DN 50
Sound pressure level (Decibel) 77
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (Square metre) 1.6
Secondary filter dust class H
Filter area for secondary filter (Square metre) 1.6
Weight without accessories (Kilogram) 39.8
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 40.359
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 645 x 655 x 1150

Equipment

  • Main filter: Star filter
  • Secondary filter: Cartridge filter
  • Accessories included: no
Industrial vacuum IVM 40/24-2 H
Industrial vacuum IVM 40/24-2 H
Industrial vacuum IVM 40/24-2 H
Industrial vacuum IVM 40/24-2 H
Videos
Application areas
  • For smaller quantities of types of dust hazardous to health
Accessories