Industrial vacuum IVM 40/24-2 M Lp

Dual-motor, mobile and robust middle class IVM 40/24-2 Lp industrial vacuum cleaner for fine and coarse solid matter. With Longopac emptying system for dust-free emptying.

Durable, robust, compact and mobile: Our two-motor, middle-class IVM 40/24-2 industrial vacuum cleaner for the universal absorption of fine and coarse solid matter in industrial environments. The reliable machine works in single-phase operation and both of the motors can be individually controlled. The large PTFE star filter in dust class M can be cleaned easily, comfortably and reliably using the pull and clean filter cleaning system and without having to switch off the vacuum cleaner. The machine impresses with its Longopac® emptying system, which enables the dust-free disposal the vacuumed material. The filter container of the machine is made from acid-resistant stainless steel, whereas the chassis has been manufactured from resistant steel and has large wheels for easy transportation.

Features and benefits
Industrial vacuum IVM 40/24-2 M Lp: Two blower motors
Two blower motors
High suction power and robustness.
Industrial vacuum IVM 40/24-2 M Lp: Longopac disposal system
Longopac disposal system
Safe, healthy working thanks to low-dust disposal.
Industrial vacuum IVM 40/24-2 M Lp: Equipped with a large star filter
Equipped with a large star filter
For safely vacuuming solids and dusts up to dust class M. Also suitable for large quantities of dust.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of phases (Phases) 1
Voltage (Volt) 220 - 240
Frequency (Hertz) 50 - 60
Air flow (Litres per second/Cubic metres per hour) 100 / 360
Vacuum (Millibar/Kilopascal) 225 / 22.5
Container capacity (Litre) 40
Rated input power (Kilowatt) 2.3
Vacuuming type Electric
Nominal size DN 70
Accessory nominal size DN 50
Sound pressure level (Decibel) 77
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (Square metre) 1.5
Weight without accessories (Kilogram) 47
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 47.774
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 680 x 655 x 1435

Equipment

  • Main filter: Star filter
  • Accessories included: no
Industrial vacuum IVM 40/24-2 M Lp
Industrial vacuum IVM 40/24-2 M Lp
Industrial vacuum IVM 40/24-2 M Lp
Industrial vacuum IVM 40/24-2 M Lp
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Application areas
  • For smaller quantities of solid matter and dust
Accessories