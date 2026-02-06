Industrial vacuum IVM 60/30
Robust middle-class industrial vacuum cleaner IVM 60/30 with durable side channel blower and large star filter in dust class M. Suitable for the removal of fine and coarse solid materials.
A durable side channel blower with three-phase operation, the large star filter in dust class M and the comfortable, manual filter cleaning with transmission are some of the key internal features of our middle-class industrial vacuum cleaner IVM 60/30. From the outside, the robust machine impresses with a resistant steel housing, acid-resistant stainless steel body and container, as well as large wheels for simple transport and safe mobility. The vacuum cleaner can be used almost universally in industrial environments for the removal of fine and coarse solid materials – also in three-shift operation if required.
Features and benefits
Wear-resistant side channel compressorWith 3 kW power and soft start for vacuuming large quantities of dust and solids. For strong suction power and service life of at least 20,000 hours. Suitable for multiple shift operation and/or with multiple suction points.
Manual IVM filter cleaningEffortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required. Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort. Identical cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force used.
Equipped with extra-large star filterFor safely vacuuming solids and dusts up to dust class M. Also suitable for large quantities of dust.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of phases (Phases)
|3
|Voltage (Volt)
|400
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50
|Air flow (Litres per second/Cubic metres per hour)
|68 / 244.8
|Vacuum (Millibar/Kilopascal)
|286 / 28.6
|Container capacity (Litre)
|60
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (Kilowatt)
|3
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Nominal size
|DN 70
|Accessory nominal size
|DN 70 DN 50 DN 40
|Sound pressure level (Decibel)
|79
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (Square metre)
|2.2
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|99
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|100.898
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|1030 x 680 x 1650
Equipment
- Main filter: Star filter
- Accessories included: no