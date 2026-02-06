Industrial vacuum IVM 60/36 -3

3-motor, mobile and robust middle-class industrial vacuum cleaner IVM 60/36-3 for universal use in industry for fine and coarse solid materials. With star filter in dust class M.

Durable, robust, mobile: our 3-motor, middle-class industrial vacuum cleaner IVM 60/36-3 for the universal absorption of fine and coarse solid materials in industrial environments. The reliable machine works in single-phase operation. Each of the three motors can be individually controlled. The large star filter in dust class M with transmission can be cleaned easily, comfortably and reliably. The filter cleaning extends its service life, thus reducing the maintenance effort. The body and collecting container of the machine are made from acid-resistant stainless steel, whereas the housing has been manufactured from resistant steel and has large wheels that simplify transport.

Features and benefits
Industrial vacuum IVM 60/36 -3: Fitted with three blower motors
Three powerful fans for impressive cleaning performance. Fans can be switched on separately for individual suction power as required.
Industrial vacuum IVM 60/36 -3: Manual IVM filter cleaning
Effortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required. Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort. Identical cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force used.
Industrial vacuum IVM 60/36 -3: Equipped with extra-large star filter
For safely vacuuming solids and dusts up to dust class M. Also suitable for large quantities of dust.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of phases (Phases) 1
Voltage (Volt) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hertz) 50 / 60
Air flow (Litres per second/Cubic metres per hour) 221 / 799
Vacuum (Millibar/Kilopascal) 254 / 25.4
Container capacity (Litre) 60
Rated input power (Kilowatt) 3.6
Vacuuming type Electric
Nominal size DN 70
Accessory nominal size DN 70 DN 50 DN 40
Sound pressure level (Decibel) 79
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (Square metre) 2.2
Weight without accessories (Kilogram) 68
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 72.574
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 1020 x 680 x 1490

Equipment

  • Main filter: Star filter
  • Accessories included: no
