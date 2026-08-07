Industrial vacuum IVM 60/36-3 H

Three-motor, manoeuvrable and robust middle class IVM 600/36-3 H industrial vacuum cleaner for universal use in industrial applications for fine and coarse solid materials. 

Durable, robust, compact and mobile: Our 3-motor, middle-class IVM 60/36-3 H industrial vacuum cleaner for the universal absorption of fine and coarse solid matter in industrial environments. The reliable machine works in single-phase operation and each of the three motors can be individually controlled. The large star filter in dust class M can be cleaned easily, comfortably and reliably using the shaker lever. Includes a certified H filter. The filter cleaning extends its service life, thus reducing the maintenance effort. The body and collecting container of the machine are made from acid-resistant stainless steel, whereas the housing has been manufactured from resistant steel and has large wheels for easy transportation. The machine is certified according to dust class H.

Features and benefits
Industrial vacuum IVM 60/36-3 H: Dust class H
Dust class H
Overall device certified according to DIN EN 60335-2-69 for dust class H. For safely picking up solids and dusts up to dust class H.
Industrial vacuum IVM 60/36-3 H: Manual pull-and-clean filter cleaning
Manual pull-and-clean filter cleaning
Filter is cleaned in a single step during operation. Low-wear dedusting by means of air reversal.
Industrial vacuum IVM 60/36-3 H: Fitted with three blower motors
Fitted with three blower motors
Powerful machine with highest possible cleaning performance in single-phase power network.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of phases (Phases) 1
Voltage (Volt) 220 - 240
Frequency (Hertz) 50 - 60
Air flow (Litres per second/Cubic metres per hour) 122 / 440
Vacuum (Millibar/Kilopascal) 204 / 20.4
Container capacity (Litre) 60
Container material Stainless steel
Rated input power (Kilowatt) 3.6
Vacuuming type Electric
Nominal size DN 70
Accessory nominal size DN 50
Sound pressure level (Decibel) 79
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (Square metre) 2
Secondary filter dust class H
Filter area for secondary filter (Square metre) 3.5
Weight without accessories (Kilogram) 78
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 78.862
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 1020 x 680 x 1670

Equipment

  • Main filter: Star filter
  • Secondary filter: Cartridge filter
  • Accessories included: no
Industrial vacuum IVM 60/36-3 H
Industrial vacuum IVM 60/36-3 H
Industrial vacuum IVM 60/36-3 H
Industrial vacuum IVM 60/36-3 H
Videos
Application areas
  • For hazardous dusts
Accessories