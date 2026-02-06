The IVS 100/75 M is the top model in our super-class industrial vacuum range with dust class M certification. Fitted with extremely high-performance components, such as the 7.5 kW side channel blower, it also safely vacuums very large quantities of fine dusts that are hazardous to health. The largest three-phase motor in this class works with high efficiency (IE2) and features a soft start-up function which effectively prevents peaks in power during start-up. In addition, the machine is designed for mobile and stationary continuous use and is equipped with a corrosion-free stainless steel container with a volume of 100 litres and a set-down mechanism along with a large, 16-pleated star filter. The filter system is cleaned by means of a manual, horizontal filter shaker. A special gearbox for targeted power transmission ensures comparable cleaning results at all times and regardless of how much force is applied by the user. Accessories can be stowed on the machine for safe transportation, while the optional remote control is a very practical addition to the wide range of equipment on the IVS 100/75 M.