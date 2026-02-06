Industrial vacuum IVS 100/75 M
Our most powerful industrial vacuum from the super-class range with dust class M certification: IVS 100/75 M with 7.5 kW side channel blower for very large quantities of dusts that are hazardous to health.
The IVS 100/75 M is the top model in our super-class industrial vacuum range with dust class M certification. Fitted with extremely high-performance components, such as the 7.5 kW side channel blower, it also safely vacuums very large quantities of fine dusts that are hazardous to health. The largest three-phase motor in this class works with high efficiency (IE2) and features a soft start-up function which effectively prevents peaks in power during start-up. In addition, the machine is designed for mobile and stationary continuous use and is equipped with a corrosion-free stainless steel container with a volume of 100 litres and a set-down mechanism along with a large, 16-pleated star filter. The filter system is cleaned by means of a manual, horizontal filter shaker. A special gearbox for targeted power transmission ensures comparable cleaning results at all times and regardless of how much force is applied by the user. Accessories can be stowed on the machine for safe transportation, while the optional remote control is a very practical addition to the wide range of equipment on the IVS 100/75 M.
Features and benefits
Dust class MComplete device certified according to DIN EN 60335-2-69 for dust class M.
Wear-resistant side channel compressorWith 7.5 kW power and soft start for large quantities of dust and solids. For strong suction power and service life of at least 20,000 hours. Suitable for multiple shift operation and/or with multiple suction points.
Manual IVS filter cleaningEffortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required. Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort. Identical cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force used.
Equipped with a large star filter
- Also suitable for oily and adhesive dusts thanks to special coating.
- Also suitable for large quantities of dust.
- Large industrial rollers ensure maximum mobility even on uneven floors and under heavy load.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of phases (Phases)
|3
|Voltage (Volt)
|400
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50
|Air flow (Litres per second/Cubic metres per hour)
|148 / 536
|Vacuum (Millibar/Kilopascal)
|290 / 29
|Container capacity (Litre)
|100
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (Kilowatt)
|7.5
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Nominal size
|DN 70
|Accessory nominal size
|DN 70 DN 50
|Sound pressure level (Decibel)
|73
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (Square metre)
|2.2
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|165
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|165.774
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|1202 x 686 x 1465
Equipment
- Accessories included: no