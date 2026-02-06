KM 75/40 W Bp Walk-Behind Push Sweeper
A user-friendly walk-behind vacuum sweeper for medium sized outdoor and indoor areas with battery powered electric motor and traction drive.
KM 75/40 W Bp battery powered, walk-behind sweeper with traction drive for effective dust pick up. Further technical details: Drive: > 400 W DC motor > variable sweeping speed: 0 - 4.5 km/h sweeping system: > overthrow system > side brush changeover without the need for tools > side brush lifting/lowering > main roller brush changeover and adjustable without the need for tools Filter system: > polyester flat pleated filter (filter area: 1.8 sqm) > effective mechanical filter cleaning > filter replacement without tools Waste container: > capacity: 40 l > container with rollers, recessed grip and pull-out trolley grip Operation: > EASY Operation Display > height-adjustable push handle > traction drive and coarse dirt flap controls on push handle > convenient side brush lifting/lowering
Features and benefits
Waste container with trolley handleWaste container with recessed grips – easy to remove and empty. Short disposal times.
Efficient filter system with mechanical filter cleaning1.8 m² filter area for long work intervals. Long-lasting thanks to washable polyester material. Mechanical filter cleaning system with ergonomic handle.
EASY-Operation conceptSimple, convenient operation thanks to the logical arrangement of all control elements. Standard symbols for all Kärcher sweepers.
Very easy to service
- No tools required for filter and brush roller replacement, enabling maintenance regardless of location.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Electric
|Drive
|DC motor
|Drive – Power (Volt/Watt)
|24 / 400
|Max. area performance (Square metres per hour)
|3375
|Working width (Millimetre)
|550
|Working width with 1 side brush (Millimetre)
|750
|Container (Litre)
|40
|Climbing capacity (Percent)
|12
|Working speed (Kilometres per hour)
|4.5
|Filter area (Square metre)
|1.8
|Battery runtime (Hour)
|Maximum 2.5
|Weight (with accessories) (Kilogram)
|78
|Weight, ready to operate (Kilogram)
|125
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|1430 x 780 x 1180
Scope of supply
- Flat pleated filter: Made of polyester
Equipment
- Manual filter cleaning
- Traction drive, forwards
- Adjustable main sweeper roller
- Waste container, mobile
- Coarse dirt flap
- Fold-down push handle
- Overhead sweeping principle
- Vacuum
- Battery indicator
- Suction volume regulation
- Side brush, can be lifted / adjustable
Videos
Application areas
- For cleaning production halls, warehouses and logistics halls, as well as loading areas
- For cleaning car parks and service stations
- For cleaning areas such as school yards and in the municipal environment
- Also ideal for smaller workshops and in agriculture
