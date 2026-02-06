KM 75/40 W Bp Walk-Behind Push Sweeper

A user-friendly walk-behind vacuum sweeper for medium sized outdoor and indoor areas with battery powered electric motor and traction drive.

KM 75/40 W Bp battery powered, walk-behind sweeper with traction drive for effective dust pick up. Further technical details: Drive: > 400 W DC motor > variable sweeping speed: 0 - 4.5 km/h sweeping system: > overthrow system > side brush changeover without the need for tools > side brush lifting/lowering > main roller brush changeover and adjustable without the need for tools Filter system: > polyester flat pleated filter (filter area: 1.8 sqm) > effective mechanical filter cleaning > filter replacement without tools Waste container: > capacity: 40 l > container with rollers, recessed grip and pull-out trolley grip Operation: > EASY Operation Display > height-adjustable push handle > traction drive and coarse dirt flap controls on push handle > convenient side brush lifting/lowering

Features and benefits
Waste container with recessed grips – easy to remove and empty. Short disposal times.
1.8 m² filter area for long work intervals. Long-lasting thanks to washable polyester material. Mechanical filter cleaning system with ergonomic handle.
Simple, convenient operation thanks to the logical arrangement of all control elements. Standard symbols for all Kärcher sweepers.
Very easy to service
  • No tools required for filter and brush roller replacement, enabling maintenance regardless of location.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Electric
Drive DC motor
Drive – Power (Volt/Watt) 24 / 400
Max. area performance (Square metres per hour) 3375
Working width (Millimetre) 550
Working width with 1 side brush (Millimetre) 750
Container (Litre) 40
Climbing capacity (Percent) 12
Working speed (Kilometres per hour) 4.5
Filter area (Square metre) 1.8
Battery runtime (Hour) Maximum 2.5
Weight (with accessories) (Kilogram) 78
Weight, ready to operate (Kilogram) 125
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 1430 x 780 x 1180

Scope of supply

  • Flat pleated filter: Made of polyester

Equipment

  • Manual filter cleaning
  • Traction drive, forwards
  • Adjustable main sweeper roller
  • Waste container, mobile
  • Coarse dirt flap
  • Fold-down push handle
  • Overhead sweeping principle
  • Vacuum
  • Battery indicator
  • Suction volume regulation
  • Side brush, can be lifted / adjustable
Vacuum sweeper KM 75/40 W Bp
Videos
Application areas
  • For cleaning production halls, warehouses and logistics halls, as well as loading areas
  • For cleaning car parks and service stations
  • For cleaning areas such as school yards and in the municipal environment
  • Also ideal for smaller workshops and in agriculture
Accessories
