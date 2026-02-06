Whether it is retail trade, in the hotel and gastronomy sector, offices, public buildings or showrooms: Everywhere where large carpeted areas must be cleaned quickly and efficiently, you are well-positioned with our upright brush-type vacuum cleaner CV 38/2 Adv with extra-large working width. Its low weight and the ergonomic handle ensure comfortable handling and long, fatigue-free working times. Accessories integrated directly on the machine extend the possible applications with the fast and efficient cleaning of edges or narrow alcoves, whereas an optical brush adjustment aid allows precise adjustment of the brush to the height of the carpet fibre. A patented removal system makes possible almost dust-free replacement of the extremely tear-resistant fleece filter bags. Other time-saving equipment features, such as the tool-free brush replacement or the quick-change system for the high-flex power cable of the CV 38/2 Adv that can be used during servicing without any prior knowledge, round off the clever machine concept.