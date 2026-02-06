Upright brush-type vacuum cleaner CV 38/2 Adv
Powerful, easy-to-use upright brush-type vacuum cleaner CV 38/2 Adv. With high area performance, integrated accessories and cable holders and quick-change system for the power cable.
Whether it is retail trade, in the hotel and gastronomy sector, offices, public buildings or showrooms: Everywhere where large carpeted areas must be cleaned quickly and efficiently, you are well-positioned with our upright brush-type vacuum cleaner CV 38/2 Adv with extra-large working width. Its low weight and the ergonomic handle ensure comfortable handling and long, fatigue-free working times. Accessories integrated directly on the machine extend the possible applications with the fast and efficient cleaning of edges or narrow alcoves, whereas an optical brush adjustment aid allows precise adjustment of the brush to the height of the carpet fibre. A patented removal system makes possible almost dust-free replacement of the extremely tear-resistant fleece filter bags. Other time-saving equipment features, such as the tool-free brush replacement or the quick-change system for the high-flex power cable of the CV 38/2 Adv that can be used during servicing without any prior knowledge, round off the clever machine concept.
Features and benefits
Indicator lightVisual indication for adjusting the brush roller height. Roller brush adjustable to different carpet pile heights. Optimised brush roller height adjustment for optimum cleaning results.
Quick-change system for Glideflex power cableParticularly flexible, sturdy, long-lasting Glideflex power cable. Easy to change and does not require any prior knowledge. Saves time and reduces service costs.
Excellent cleaningEasy and quick removal of the stretchable suction hose. Effortless removal of blockages if required.
Brush replacement without tools
- Rapid change of roller brush without the need for any tools.
- Saves time and reduces service costs.
Ergonomic handle with on/off switch
- For comfortable and user-friendly handling.
- The integration of the on/off switch is another advantage in terms of ergonomics.
- Enables comfortable and fatigue-free work.
On-board accessory storage
- Clip system for loss-proof storage of the suction nozzles.
- Crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle always ready to hand.
HEPA filter (optional)
- HEPA 13 filter certified according to test standard DIN EN 1822:2019.
- Very high separation degree of 99.95%.
- Aerosols, viruses and germs are almost completely trapped.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (Volt)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50 / 60
|Working width (Centimetre)
|38
|Vacuum (Millibar/Kilopascal)
|200 / 20
|Air flow (Litres per second)
|40
|Nominal power (Watt)
|850
|Container capacity (Litre)
|5.5
|Standard nominal width ( )
|DN 35
|Cable length (Metre)
|12
|Sound pressure level (Decibel)
|65
|Brush motor power rating (Watt)
|150
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|8.8
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|12.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|370 x 390 x 1215
Scope of supply
- Crevice nozzle
- Upholstery nozzle
- Suction tube, detachable
- Corrugated suction hose
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Unit
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Roller brush, standard: 1 Unit
Equipment
- Filter status indicator
- Plug-in power cord: Flexible
- Adjustable-height handle
Videos
Application areas
- Carpet
- Ideal for use in the hotel sector, catering establishments, retail and building cleaning
Accessories
