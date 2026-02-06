Certified according to the EU-binding ATEX Directive 2014/34/EU by the independent and renowned testing institute IBExU, the NT 75/1 Me Ec H Z22 safety vacuum cleaner is suitable for the elimination of combustible and other dusts of dust class M in explosive areas of Zone 22. The brushless EC motor guarantees a service life of 5000 hours. The fully earthed design and the corresponding conductive accessories are effective in preventing electrostatic discharge. Thanks to the 75-litre container made of stainless steel and the robust chassis with adjustable push handle, large quantities of dust, coarse dirt or liquids can easily be removed from the danger zone before being safely disposed of. The NT 75/1 Me Ec M Z22 features the Wet & Dry flat pleated filter for dust class M, which guarantees a dust retention level of 99.9 percent and is also suitable for vacuuming liquids. The wet and dry vacuum cleaner is also suitable and approved for use without a filter bag or disposal bag, when necessary – for this, the optional Wood cartridge filter should be used, which is specially developed for vacuuming fibrous dusts without a filter bag.