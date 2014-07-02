This machine is a very robust, functional and powerful wet and dry vacuum cleaner. The NT 48/1 has a container capacity of 48 litres and is equipped with an integrated cable hook and an accessory storage for suction tubes, floor tool and crevice tool. The large cartridge filter with the huge filter surface (0.8 m²) provides constant high suction power to the machine. The reliable float system provides a safety cut off switch when the container is full. Tools or other implements can be kept on hand with the large storage area on the turbine head. The machine is built to last and easy to use with an easily accessible drain hose, sturdy chassis with big wheels and castors made of metal with fixing brake and integrated recessed grip at the container for easy transport, even under full load.