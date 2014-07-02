Wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 48/1
This machine is a very robust, functional and powerful wet/dry vacuum cleaner with compact construction, developed for the needs of contract cleaners, the automotive industry and trades.
This machine is a very robust, functional and powerful wet and dry vacuum cleaner. The NT 48/1 has a container capacity of 48 litres and is equipped with an integrated cable hook and an accessory storage for suction tubes, floor tool and crevice tool. The large cartridge filter with the huge filter surface (0.8 m²) provides constant high suction power to the machine. The reliable float system provides a safety cut off switch when the container is full. Tools or other implements can be kept on hand with the large storage area on the turbine head. The machine is built to last and easy to use with an easily accessible drain hose, sturdy chassis with big wheels and castors made of metal with fixing brake and integrated recessed grip at the container for easy transport, even under full load.
Features and benefits
Container emptyingEasily accessible drain hose for convenient liquid disposal.
Accessory storageAccessories can be attached to the container at the rear of the machine.
Robust metal latchesThe extremely robust metal latches lock more reliably.
Cable hook
- The power cable is always stored safely for transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (Volt)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (Litres per second)
|72
|Vacuum (Millibar/Kilopascal)
|249 / 24.9
|Container capacity (Litre)
|48
|Container material
|Plastic
|Rated input power (Watt)
|Maximum 1380
|Standard nominal width ( )
|DN 35
|Cable length (Metre)
|7.5
|Sound pressure level (Decibel)
|71
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|10.2
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|14.635
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|490 x 390 x 780
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2.5 Metre
- Bend: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Unit
- Suction tubes length: 550 Millimetre
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Unit
- Filter bag material: Paper
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 Millimetre
- Crevice nozzle
- Cartridge filter: PES
- Drain hose
Equipment
- Sturdy bumper
- Protection class: II
- Castor with brake
