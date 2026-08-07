NT 30/1 Tact L
30 litre L class Wet & Dry Vacuum for commercial use.
Ideal for construction & agricultural use.
For fast and effective cleaning of machines, vehicles, workshops and construction sites: the Kärcher NT 30/1 Tact wet and dry vacuum cleaner is a universal machine for professional operators from various industries. This compact multi-purpose vacuum has an impressive Tact automatic filter cleaning system and a moisture-resistant PES flat pleated filter for the dust-free removal of large amounts of fine dust over long work intervals. Dirt and liquids can be reliably collected in a rugged 30-litre container which has a bumper and sturdy metal castors. Its easy handling and operation via the machine's new central rotary switch make work much easier. The machine comes complete with newly developed and highly improved accessories which can be conveniently stored in the integrated suction hose and accessory storage feature. Rubberised surfaces and lashing options mean that tools and boxes can be placed on the flat machine head in a slip-tight manner or even affixed to it.
Features and benefits
Rugged container with bumpers and metal castors.Sturdy metal castors guarantee good manoeuvrability and unrestricted mobility on construction sites The rugged container protects the machine from bumps and knocks.
Flexible hose and power cable storageEnables secure fixing of hoses of different lengths and diameters. The power cable is always stored safely for transport.
Removable filter casingWith the detachable filter casing, removal and replacement of the filter is dust-free. It is impossible to insert the flat pleated filter incorrectly.
Central rotary switch
- Convenient switching via central rotary switch.
Tact - Auto Filter Clean System
- For consistently high suction power and filter capacity.
- Automatic filter cleaning with powerful blasts of air.
- Time-saving design and longer filter service life.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of phases (Phases)
|1
|Voltage (Volt)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50 - 60
|Air flow (Litres per second)
|74
|Vacuum (Millibar/Kilopascal)
|273 / 27.3
|Container capacity (Litre)
|30
|Container material
|Plastic
|Rated input power (Watt)
|Maximum 1380
|Standard nominal width ( )
|DN 35
|Cable length (Metre)
|7.5
|Sound pressure level (Decibel)
|69
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|13.5
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|18
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|560 x 370 x 580
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2.5 Metre
- Bend: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Unit
- Suction tubes length: 550 Millimetre
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Unit
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 Millimetre
- Crevice nozzle
- Flat pleated filter: PES with PTFE coating
Equipment
- Auto shutdown when max. level is reached
- Anti-static Optional
- Filter cleaning: Tact - Auto Filter Clean System
- Sturdy bumper
- Protection class: I
- Castor with brake
Videos
Application areas
- Suitable for wet and dry vacuum cleaning
Accessories
Find parts
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