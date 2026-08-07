Wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 30/1 Tact Te M *AU
The NT 30/1 Tact Te M wet & dry vacuum safely and reliably removes respirable dusts in dust class M, which are frequently incurred in construction sites. M class vacuums are currently strongly recommended by worksite governing bodies for removal of silica dust.
The NT 30/1 Tact Te M wet & dry vacuum safely and reliably removes respirable dusts in dust class M, which are frequently incurred in construction sites. M class vacuums are currently strongly recommended by worksite governing bodies for removal of silica dust.
Features and benefits
Tact sensor-controlled filter cleaning systemGuarantees maximum suction power and filter capacity. Optimum, needs-based frequency of filter cleaning. Minimised noise emission.
Tested filtration efficiency of 99.9 per centProtects health from respirable particulate matter. Tested in accordance with dust class M.
Complete antistatic system with conductive accessoriesIncreased user safety. Dissipation of electrostatic charge. Protection against electrostatic discharge.
Power outlet with automatic on/off switch
- Power tool connects easily to the vacuum cleaner.
- Easy operation thanks to the automatic switch-on/off function.
- Energy-efficient: vacuum cleaner switches off automatically.
Dust class M safety vacuum cleaner
- Filtration efficiency of 99.9%.
- Electronic volume flow monitoring.
- Ensures clean and safe workplaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of phases (Phases)
|1
|Voltage (Volt)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50 - 60
|Air flow (Litres per second)
|74
|Vacuum (Millibar/Kilopascal)
|273 / 27.3
|Container capacity (Litre)
|30
|Rated input power (Watt)
|Maximum 1380
|Standard nominal width ( )
|DN 35
|Cable length (Metre)
|7.5
|Cable material
|Rubber
|Sound pressure level (Decibel)
|69
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|14.2
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|18.969
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|560 x 370 x 580
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 4 Metre
- Suction hose type: electrically conductive
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Unit
- Suction tubes length: 550 Millimetre
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Bend: electrically conductive
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Unit
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 Millimetre
- Crevice nozzle
- Connector for electric tools
- Flat pleated filter: PES with PTFE coating
- PE-Plastic bag for dust-free disposal: 1 Unit
Equipment
- Power tool autostart
- Antistatic system
- Sturdy bumper
- Protection class: I
- Castor with brake
- Filter cleaning: Sensor-controlled, needs-oriented Tact filter cleaning
- Dust class: M
- Container material: Plastic
Videos
Application areas
- Safety vacuum cleaner for dust class M for all fine dust applications
Accessories
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