MP 145 Multi Power Jet
The Kärcher multi-power jet has 5 different types of jets: Cleaning agent jet, High Pressure fan jet, rotary nozzle, pencil jet and wide reduced-pressure fan jet.
The Kärcher multi power jet offers you 5 different types of jet in a single spray lance: Cleaning agent jet, High Pressure fan jet, rotary nozzle, pencil jet and a wide reduced-pressure fan jet. The suitable jet is selected easily by twisting. This means that the time-consuming task of changing the spray lance is no longer necessary. The Kärcher multi power jet is suitable for all K3 - K5 pressure washers. This versatile multi-power spray lance can be used around the house, garden and car.
Features and benefits
5 types of spray
- 5 in 1: five different spray types in a single spray lance.
- No need to change spray lance.
Sits Comfortably In The Hand
- Better handling.
Unlimited adjustment
- The pressure can be adapted to the cleaning task.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|447 x 57 x 57
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Vehicles
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
- Garden walls and stone walls
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.