MP 145 Multi Power Jet

The Kärcher multi-power jet has 5 different types of jets: Cleaning agent jet, High Pressure fan jet, rotary nozzle, pencil jet and wide reduced-pressure fan jet.

The Kärcher multi power jet offers you 5 different types of jet in a single spray lance: Cleaning agent jet, High Pressure fan jet, rotary nozzle, pencil jet and a wide reduced-pressure fan jet. The suitable jet is selected easily by twisting. This means that the time-consuming task of changing the spray lance is no longer necessary. The Kärcher multi power jet is suitable for all K3 - K5 pressure washers. This versatile multi-power spray lance can be used around the house, garden and car.

Features and benefits
5 types of spray
  • 5 in 1: five different spray types in a single spray lance.
  • No need to change spray lance.
Sits Comfortably In The Hand
  • Better handling.
Unlimited adjustment
  • The pressure can be adapted to the cleaning task.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 447 x 57 x 57
Videos
Application areas
  • Vehicles
  • For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
  • Garden walls and stone walls
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.