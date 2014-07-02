The Kärcher multi power jet offers you 5 different types of jet in a single spray lance: Cleaning agent jet, High Pressure fan jet, rotary nozzle, pencil jet and a wide reduced-pressure fan jet. The suitable jet is selected easily by twisting. This means that the time-consuming task of changing the spray lance is no longer necessary. The Kärcher multi power jet is suitable for all K3 - K5 pressure washers. This versatile multi-power spray lance can be used around the house, garden and car.