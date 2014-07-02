The Kärcher roof gutter and pipe cleaning kit is a clever solution for cleaning gutters and blocked pipes or outflows! The innovative gutter and pipe cleaning kit works all by itself – with high pressure. It moves independently on a sled through the gutters, without the user having to stand permanently beside it on a ladder. The Kärcher gutter and pipe cleaning kit is fitted with two different nozzles: one pipe cleaning nozzle with four rear-facing high-pressure jets and one gutter cleaning nozzle for mounting the hose to the sled. You can quickly and easily switch between the applications at any time. This model comes with a non-kinking hose including a brass connector which ensures durability. The hose is 20m long. The gutter and pipe cleaning kit is suitable for Kärcher K2 - K7 series pressure washers.