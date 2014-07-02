Roof gutter and pipe cleaning set
The Kärcher roof gutter and pipe cleaning kit is an effective way to clean and remove blockages in pipes, drains, downpipes and toilets. Compatible with all Kärcher pressure washers.
The Kärcher roof gutter and pipe cleaning kit is a clever solution for cleaning gutters and blocked pipes or outflows! The innovative gutter and pipe cleaning kit works all by itself – with high pressure. It moves independently on a sled through the gutters, without the user having to stand permanently beside it on a ladder. The Kärcher gutter and pipe cleaning kit is fitted with two different nozzles: one pipe cleaning nozzle with four rear-facing high-pressure jets and one gutter cleaning nozzle for mounting the hose to the sled. You can quickly and easily switch between the applications at any time. This model comes with a non-kinking hose including a brass connector which ensures durability. The hose is 20m long. The gutter and pipe cleaning kit is suitable for Kärcher K2 - K7 series pressure washers.
Features and benefits
Powerful cleaning with high pressure
- Effective and quick removal of pipe blockages.
Four rear-pointing high-pressure jets
- Moves easily through pipes.
Kink protection
- Protects hose from kinking.
Brass connection
- Long lifetime.
Specifications
Technical data
|Length (m)
|20
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|250 x 340 x 100
For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.
Compatible machines
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home Plus
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car Plus
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K Silent eco!Booster
Application areas
- Cleaning drains
- Cleaning downpipes
- Cleaning roof gutters
