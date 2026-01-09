Using the eco!ogic function, watering can be delayed by 1 – 7 days. This saves water and encourages plant root growth.

If the setting is at [ -d ] then the function is switched off and the watering starts as soon as the measured moisture level in the soil drops below the set triggering threshold.

If the function is activated, the watering will be delayed by the amount of time specified.

Example for a two-day delay:

assuming the watering was set to start on Monday at 8am if the soil moisture falls below the specified level, it has not rained, and a two-day delay was set, then the watering would not start until Wednesday at 8am. If it rains in the meantime and the ground reaches the desired moisture level then the watering would not start until the next specified time (assuming the soil once again falls below the specified moisture level). The time specified is delayed once again by two days.