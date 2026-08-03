Telescopic lance TL 7 F
Telescopic lance TL 7 F with up to 7 m reach made from robust and lightweight glass fibre. With practical quick-release fasteners for simple retraction and extension.
Perfect for window, facade and solar panel cleaning with brushes and osmosis water, up to 7 m long telescopic lance TL 7 F made from glass fibre. Practical quick-release fasteners make possible comfortable retraction and extension, the clamping force can be individually set and adjusted effortlessly and without tools. A rotatable base ensures very simple and ergonomic working – if required, a carrying strap can be attached directly to the base.
Features and benefits
Multifunctional useFor window, facade and solar panel cleaning with osmosis water. For high-pressure cleaning or low-pressure cleaning with wash brushes.
Maximum ergonomicsQuick-release fasteners for fast and simple loosening of the lance clamping. Rotatable base ensures simple and ergonomic working.
Very user-friendlyTool-free adjustment of the clamping force at the quick-release fasteners. With clamping hooks to guide water hose outside the lance. Base with hooks for attaching strap and carrying frame.
Maximum safety
- Haptic and visual pull-out stopper avoids unintentional disassembly.
- Non-electroconductive base-lance element.
Specifications
Technical data
|Length of the telescopic handle (m)
|2 - 7
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Material
|Fibreglass
|Elements
|5
|Connection thread
|M 18
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.1
Scope of supply
- Tool less clamp force adjustment
- Tool-less clamp force adjustment
- Hose hook
- Pull out stopper
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Perfect for window, facade and solar panel cleaning