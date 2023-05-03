Expert Tips for Your Kärcher Pressure Washer
Optimise the performance and lifespan of your Kärcher pressure washer
To help you get the most out of your machine, we’ve put together some tips for using it effectively.
1. Use a minimum of 7.5 metres long flexible garden hose.
To ensure the best performance of your Karcher pressure washer. A short hose will put stress on your pressure washer and this can cause a premature failure or reduce the units life span.
2. Run water through the machine before switching on the power.
Before you start using your pressure washer, it is crucial to turn on the water tap and let water run through the machine until there is constant water flow to remove any air or debris from the system. This will prevent any damage to the pump or other components and ensure smooth operation of your pressure washer.
3. Depressurise the machine after use.
Once you have finished using your pressure washer, it is important to depressurise the machine before storing it. You can do this by pulling the trigger on the spray gun to release any remaining pressure in the system. This will prevent any build-up of pressure and potential damage to the pump or other parts of the machine.
4. Use an appropriate accessory for every pressure-cleaning job.
With the largest range of accessories on the market, Kärcher offers the right attachments to clean any outdoor area around your home, from deck scrubbers, surface cleaners for large areas, wash brushes for car cleaning, even hard-to-reach areas like gutters and eaves.
By using for the right attachment, you'll not only improve your cleaning outcomes but also save valuable time on your cleaning projects.
Here's some more useful information to help you with your pressure washer!
Download the Home & Garden App
Take your outdoor cleaning game to a whole new level with Kärcher Pressure Washers! But wait, there's more! Complete your experience by downloading the Kärcher Home & Garden app!
This powerful app is packed with tips and tricks to help you get the most out of your pressure washer. From expert cleaning advice to maintenance reminders, this app has it all!
Video Set up Pressure Washer
Ready to unleash the full potential of your pressure washer? Watch our epic video tutorial NOW and learn how to set up your Karcher Pressure Washer like a pro!
With step-by-step instructions and insider tips, you'll be tackling tough outdoor cleaning tasks with ease in no time.
Don't miss out on this game-changing video - watch it NOW and take your cleaning game to the next level!
How to Videos and User Guides
Want to become a Kärcher Pressure Washer pro? Look no further! Check out our amazing how-to videos and user guides NOW and discover the ultimate cleaning hacks that will take your outdoor cleaning game to the next level!
From expert tips on how to tackle stubborn dirt and grime to handy maintenance reminders, our videos and guides have got you covered. Start exploring today and get the most out of your Kärcher Pressure Washer!
Achieve Superior Cleaning Results
Kärcher pressure washer detergents are designed to use with Home & Garden Kärcher pressure washers. Our range of biodegradable solutions offers outstanding and clean outcomes. Get the best quality and affordability with Kärcher detergents, and enhance your cleaning capabilities.
Take Your Outdoor Cleaning to The Next Level
From specialized nozzles to high-pressure hoses and everything in between, our accessories are designed to help you tackle even the toughest cleaning tasks with ease. So why wait? View our full range of pressure washer accessories today and discover how you can get the most out of your Kärcher pressure washer!
WARRANTY INFORMATION
Once you have registered your new pressure washer, you are qualify for an extended warranty period.
For K2 and K3 pressure washer owners, enjoy up to 5 years of warranty coverage.
For those with K4, K5, or K7 pressure washers, you're entitled to an industry leading 7 year warranty.
Please retain your purchase receipt and confirmation email securely for future reference.