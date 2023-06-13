Shop Kärcher Home & Garden Range Online

Find Your Next Must-Have: Browse Our Wide Range of Machines, Accessories, and Detergents!

Explore our individual category pages by clicking on the images below, or simply scroll through this page to see them all and find your next must-have today!

  • FREE shipping on orders over $299.
  • Dispatch within 24 hours.
Karcher Pressure Washer Steps Cleaning

Pressure Washers

Shop Now

Pressure Washers

Shop Now

Petrol Pressure Washer Accessories

Petrol Pressure Washers

Shop Now

Petrol Pressure Washers

Shop Now

Karcher Steam Cleaner

Steam Cleaners

Shop Now

Steam Cleaners

Shop Now

Windows

Window Vacs

Shop Now

Window Vacs

Shop Now

FC 7 DINING ROOM

Hard Floor Cleaner

Shop Now

Hard Floor Cleaner

Shop Now

uncomplicated

Push Sweepers

Shop Now

Push Sweepers

Shop Now

VC 4

Stick Vacuums

Shop Now

Stick Vacuums

Shop Now

WD 3 P S

Wet and Dry Vacuums

Shop Now

Wet and Dry Vacuums

Shop Now

submersible pump for building site

Submersible Pumps

Shop Now

Submersible Pumps

Shop Now

Garden Transfer Pump

Garden Transfer and Pressure Pumps

Shop Now

Garden Transfer and Pressure Pumps

Shop Now

    Check Out Our Detergents and Accessories!

    Detergents
    Accessories