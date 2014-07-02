170mm Suction Nozzle WV 2 - WV 5
With a width of 170 mm, the narrow suction nozzle for the WV 2 and WV 5 is especially suitable for lattice windows and other small window surfaces.
With a width of 170 mm, the narrow suction nozzle for the WV 2 and WV 5 is especially suitable for lattice windows and other small window surfaces which cannot be cleaned or cannot be cleaned adequately with larger suction nozzles.
Features and benefits
Soft silicone lip
- Streak-free cleaning.
Narrow shape
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Unit)
|1
|Colour
|black
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.089
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.133
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|225 x 37 x 125
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Lattice windows
- Smooth surfaces
- Mirrors
- Tiles