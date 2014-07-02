170mm Suction Nozzle WV 2 - WV 5

With a width of 170 mm, the narrow suction nozzle for the WV 2 and WV 5 is especially suitable for lattice windows and other small window surfaces.

With a width of 170 mm, the narrow suction nozzle for the WV 2 and WV 5 is especially suitable for lattice windows and other small window surfaces which cannot be cleaned or cannot be cleaned adequately with larger suction nozzles.

Features and benefits
Soft silicone lip
  • Streak-free cleaning.
Narrow shape
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Unit) 1
Colour black
Weight (Kilogram) 0.089
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.133
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 225 x 37 x 125
Application areas
  • Lattice windows
  • Smooth surfaces
  • Mirrors
  • Tiles