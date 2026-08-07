CNS 18-30 Battery chain
Achieve highest quality cuts every time with the CNS 18-30 Battery chainsaw's chain on its 30 cm long bar. Replacement is effortless thanks to the tool-less chain tensioning system.
Fitting the CNS 18-30 Battery chainsaw's chain on its 30 cm long bar is quick and easy thanks to the tool-less chain tensioning system. It achieves optimal cutting performance every time and is highly durable and versatile. The low vibration value of the low kickback chain is also impressive.
Features and benefits
High-quality chain
- Always achieve the highest quality cuts with chainsaws from Kärcher.
Chain can be replaced without tools
- Replacing the chain is effortless.
Low kickback effect
- Low kickback and high performance at the same time.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|silver
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.112
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.134
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|430 x 35 x 5
Application areas
- Trees
- Branches
- Firewood