Filter cleaning tool
Thanks to the filter cleaning tool for the VC 4 Cordless myHome, VC 6 Cordless ourFamily and VC 7 Cordless yourMax devices, the air intake filter can be easily cleaned.
The filter cleaning tool for the VC 4 Cordless (Premium) myHome, VC 6 Cordless (Premium) ourFamily and the VC 7 Cordless yourMax devices not only makes possible simple cleaning of the air intake filter in only a few hand movements, but also extends the lifetime. Cleaning the filter is almost automatic: Simply insert it in the filter cleaning tool and the manual rotation mechanism and simultaneous suction ensure a continuously clean prefilter. Please note: The second air intake filter must be inserted in the device beforehand. The exact attachment ensures a secure fit at the device. An air intake filter is also included in the accessories for the exchange.
Features and benefits
Easy handling
- Insert air intake filter and vacuum the dust with the device switched on.
- Easy cleaning of the air intake filter.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.135
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.191
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|130 x 50 x 140
Application areas
- Vacuuming up dry dirt