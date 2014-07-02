FR 30
Up to 10 times greater area coverage compared with the conventional high pressure jet. Plastic casing for optimal manoeuvrability, double ceramic bearing for long working times, flexible connection joint for ergonomic handling and integrated parking position. Machine specific nozzle kit must be ordered separately.
Up to 10 times greater area coverage compared with the conventional high pressure jet. Plastic casing for optimal manoeuvrability, double ceramic bearing for long working times, flexible connection joint for ergonomic handling and integrated parking position. Machine specific nozzle kit must be ordered separately.
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter (Millimetre)
|300
|Connecting thread
|M 18
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|2.3
Compatible machines
Accessories
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