A universal device for all applications: The 3-in-1 Multi Jet from Kärcher offers an infinitely variable high-pressure flat spray, a rotary nozzle and a cleaning agent jet in one spray lance. Simply turn the spray lance to select the right jet. The pressure is conveniently set using the buttons on the spray gun. Suitable for the Kärcher pressure washers K 7 Smart Control, K 7 Full Control Plus and K 7 Premium Full Control Plus (from 2017).