MP 145 Multi Power Jet
Multi-power jet with 5 types of jets: Cleaning agent jet, HP fan jet, rotary nozzle, pencil jet and wide reduced-pressure fan jet. The suitable jet can be selected by simply twisting.
Multi power jet offers 5 types of jet in a single spray lance: Cleaning agent jet, HP fan jet, rotary nozzle, pencil jet and wide reduced-pressure fan jet. The suitable jet is selected easily by twisting. This means than time-consuming changing of the spray lance is no longer necessary. Multi power jet is suitable for all K3 - K5 series domestic pressure washers. The versatile device around the house, garden and car.
Features and benefits
5 types of spray
- 5 in 1: five different spray types in a single spray lance.
- No need to change spray lance.
Sits comfortably in the hand
- Better handling.
Continuous adjustment
- The pressure can be adapted to the cleaning task.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.51
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.567
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|447 x 57 x 57
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Vehicles
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters
- Areas around the home and garden
- Garden walls and stone walls
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Fences
Find parts
