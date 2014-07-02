MP 145 Multi Power Jet

Multi power jet offers 5 types of jet in a single spray lance: Cleaning agent jet, HP fan jet, rotary nozzle, pencil jet and wide reduced-pressure fan jet. The suitable jet is selected easily by twisting. This means than time-consuming changing of the spray lance is no longer necessary. Multi power jet is suitable for all K3 - K5 series domestic pressure washers. The versatile device around the house, garden and car.

Features and benefits
5 types of spray
  • 5 in 1: five different spray types in a single spray lance.
  • No need to change spray lance.
Sits comfortably in the hand
  • Better handling.
Continuous adjustment
  • The pressure can be adapted to the cleaning task.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (Kilogram) 0.51
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.567
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 447 x 57 x 57
Application areas
  • Vehicles
  • For cleaning motorcycles and scooters
  • Areas around the home and garden
  • Garden walls and stone walls
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Fences
