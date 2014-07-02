Multi power jet offers 5 types of jet in a single spray lance: Cleaning agent jet, HP fan jet, rotary nozzle, pencil jet and wide reduced-pressure fan jet. The suitable jet is selected easily by twisting. This means than time-consuming changing of the spray lance is no longer necessary. Multi power jet is suitable for all K3 - K5 series domestic pressure washers. The versatile device around the house, garden and car.