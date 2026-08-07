Prefilter for submersible pumps, small
Protects the submersible pump and thereby improves its operational reliability: the robust and easy-to-fit prefilter for the SP 1 to SP 5 Flat/Dirt submersible pumps.
The robust prefilter can optionally be fitted onto the submersible pump. Use of the prefilter is especially recommended when using the pump in heavily contaminated water, e.g. in building excavations or flooded areas. The filter can be used to prevent large dirt particles from getting into the pump. This protects the pump impeller and prevents the pump becoming blocked with branches or dirt particles - and thus improves its operational reliability. The pump prefilter is suitable for the SP 1 to SP 5 Flat/Dirt submersible pumps and has a mesh width of approx. 5 millimetres.
Features and benefits
Robust prefilter
- Protects the pump impeller against blockages resulting from branches or dirt particles and increases the operational reliability.
Click system
- Easy and quick to attach to the submersible pump.
5 mm mesh width
- The flow is not reduced, but the operational reliability is increased.
Specifications
Technical data
|Mesh size (Millimetre)
|5
|Colour
|black
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.111
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.257
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|177 x 179 x 53
Application areas
- Filtration of dirt from water