The robust prefilter can optionally be fitted onto the submersible pump. Use of the prefilter is especially recommended when using the pump in heavily contaminated water, e.g. in building excavations or flooded areas. The filter can be used to prevent large dirt particles from getting into the pump. This protects the pump impeller and prevents the pump becoming blocked with branches or dirt particles - and thus improves its operational reliability. The pump prefilter is suitable for the SP 1 to SP 5 Flat/Dirt submersible pumps and has a mesh width of approx. 5 millimetres.