Pull-off lip, wide

To replace pull off lips of Window Vacuums. For a streak-free finish on all even surfaces - without any dripping.

To replace pull off lips of Window Vacuums. For a streak-free finish on all even surfaces - without any dripping.

Features and benefits
Soft silicone lip
  • Streak-free cleaning.
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Unit) 2
Colour black
Weight (Kilogram) 0.035
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.056
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 280 x 5 x 45
Application areas
  • Smooth surfaces
  • Windows and glass surfaces
  • Mirrors
  • Tiles
  • Shower cubicle/bathtub
  • Work surfaces in the kitchen
  • Condensation
  • Photovoltaic systems / Balcony power plants