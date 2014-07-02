Pull-off lip, wide
To replace pull off lips of Window Vacuums. For a streak-free finish on all even surfaces - without any dripping.
To replace pull off lips of Window Vacuums. For a streak-free finish on all even surfaces - without any dripping.
Features and benefits
Soft silicone lip
- Streak-free cleaning.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Unit)
|2
|Colour
|black
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.035
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.056
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|280 x 5 x 45
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Smooth surfaces
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Mirrors
- Tiles
- Shower cubicle/bathtub
- Work surfaces in the kitchen
- Condensation
- Photovoltaic systems / Balcony power plants