Suction tube, 2 x, HV and NT, DN 35, 505 mm long, plastic, suitable for: HV 1/1 Bp, NT 22/1, NT 27/1, NT 48/1, ProNT 600 L
The suction tube set consists of 2 suction tubes made of high-quality plastic (DN 35 and 505 mm long each). For the HV 1/1 Bp battery-powered hand vacuum cleaner as well as wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.
Plastic suction tube set, NW 35, grey, 2 -part, each 0.5 metres.
Specifications
Technical data
|Standard nominal width ( )
|DN 35
|Quantity (Unit)
|2
|Material
|Plastic
|Length (Millimetre)
|505
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.254
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.267
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|502 x 80 x 40