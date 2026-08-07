Suction tube, 2 x, HV and NT, DN 35, 505 mm long, plastic, suitable for: HV 1/1 Bp, NT 22/1, NT 27/1, NT 48/1, ProNT 600 L

The suction tube set consists of 2 suction tubes made of high-quality plastic (DN 35 and 505 mm long each). For the HV 1/1 Bp battery-powered hand vacuum cleaner as well as wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.

Plastic suction tube set, NW 35, grey, 2 -part, each 0.5 metres.

Specifications

Technical data

Standard nominal width ( ) DN 35
Quantity (Unit) 2
Material Plastic
Length (Millimetre) 505
Colour anthracite
Weight (Kilogram) 0.254
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.267
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 502 x 80 x 40
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