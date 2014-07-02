Underbody lance
Stainless steel lance for effective and easy underbody and wheel arch cleaning. Without high-pressure nozzle.
Stainless steel lance for effective and easy underbody and wheel arch cleaning. Without high-pressure nozzle.
Specifications
Technical data
|Length (Millimetre)
|700
|Connecting thread
|M22 x 1.5
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|1.72
Compatible machines
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