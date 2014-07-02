Underbody lance

Stainless steel lance for effective and easy underbody and wheel arch cleaning. Without high-pressure nozzle.

Stainless steel lance for effective and easy underbody and wheel arch cleaning. Without high-pressure nozzle.

Specifications

Technical data

Length (Millimetre) 700
Connecting thread M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 1.72
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.