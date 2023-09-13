Extended Warranty FAQs
We’re confident in the quality, durability and reliability of our products and we want to extend this confidence to you.
That’s why we are giving an extra 2 years of warranty on top of the existing 2 years Kärcher Commercial* Warranty - 4 years of complete peace of mind.
Frequently Asked Questions
Kärcher, the world's number one pressure washer brand delivers unbeatable versatility to suit your needs – we provide the solution whatever your cleaning challenge.
- Agricultural
- Industrial
- Automotive
- Facility Management
- Construction
- And more
How does the Extended Warranty work?
- Simply register your machine within 60 days of purchase by visiting our website's Service/Warranty section
- Maintain a logbook of scheduled maintenance throughout the warranty period
- Each service is completed by an Authorised Kärcher Service Agent