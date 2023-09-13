Extended Warranty FAQs

We’re confident in the quality, durability and reliability of our products and we want to extend this confidence to you.

That’s why we are giving an extra 2 years of warranty on top of the existing 2 years Kärcher Commercial* Warranty - 4 years of complete peace of mind.

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Frequently Asked Questions

If any errors were made while filling out the registration form you will need to contact the Customer Care team on 1800 675 714.

To find out more on your eligibility you will need to contact the Customer Care team on 1800 675 714.

To request a Maintenance Logbook you can contact either Customer Care or visit your local Kärcher Authorised Service Agent.

To receive a replacement Maintenance Logbook you will need to visit your local Kärcher Service Agent. If you have conducted a previous service on your machine you will need to contact the Kärcher Agent that carried out the service.

The only accessories that will be covered under the Extended Warranty are accessories that are packaged with original invoiced machine.

You will need to refer to the service manual handbook for the required routine maintenance checks for your machine.

The logbook must include the date of each service or repair, the nature of the service or repair, and completed by an Authorised Kärcher Service Agent, including the name of the agent who has completed the service or repair.

The Extended warranty will NOT transfer with the ownership of the Product, therefore should the Product be sold during the Extended Warranty period the Extended Warranty will become null and void.

Kärcher, the world's number one pressure washer brand delivers unbeatable versatility to suit your needs – we provide the solution whatever your cleaning challenge.

  • Agricultural
  • Industrial
  • Automotive
  • Facility Management
  • Construction
  • And more

How does the Extended Warranty work?

  • Simply register your machine within 60 days of purchase by visiting our website's Service/Warranty section
  • Maintain a logbook of scheduled maintenance throughout the warranty period
  • Each service is completed by an Authorised Kärcher Service Agent
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