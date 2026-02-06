Battery-Powered upright brush-type vacuum cleaner CV 30/2 Bp Anniversary Edition
This battery-powered upright brush vacuum for carpets and hard surfaces features automatic floor detection, low clearance & brush-cleaning. This Anniversary Edition is now available in black.
The CV 30/2 Bp Anniversary Edition perfectly adapts to the floor cleaning thanks to the automatic floor detection. The powerful brush thoroughly cleans the fibres of textile floors and visibly straightens them. Thanks to its exceptionally low floor clearance, the battery-powered upright brush-type vacuum cleaner also cleans effortlessly under beds and tables. Another advantage is the fast and hygienic self-cleaning function. Hairs picked up by the roller brush are automatically vacuumed. The battery-powered upright brush-type vacuum cleaner has a user-friendly design and features eco!efficiency mode and LED display showing the remaining battery runtime. Please note: for this version, the Kärcher Battery Power+ battery and the compatible battery charger must be ordered separately. An ultra-effective HEPA-14 filter is also available as an optional extra. This Anniversary Edition model includes 11 fleece filter bags in the scope of supply to mark the 90th anniversary of Kärcher.
Features and benefits
Automatic floor detectionAutomatic adaptation of cleaning performance to the respective surface. Superb cleaning results on textile and hard floors.
Roller brush self-cleaning function using foot switchHairs picked up by the brush are separated and vacuumed. Fast, effective cleaning of the roller brush without having to remove it. Contactless and therefore particularly hygienic cleaning of the roller brush.
Multifunctional, innovative handle with LED displayWith ergonomic ON/OFF switch. With eco!efficiency mode: extends battery runtime, reduces operating noise. LED display with practical display of remaining battery runtime.
Compact design with very low ground clearance
- The flexible vacuum cleaner can be aligned flat on the floor.
- Allows effortless vacuuming under beds and other furniture.
36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ battery platform
- Compatible with all 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ batteries and Battery Power batteries.
- Battery can be quickly changed to other machines as needed.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Vacuum (Millibar/Kilopascal)
|187 / 18.7
|Air flow (Litres per second)
|34
|Nominal power (Watt)
|420
|Sound pressure level (Decibel)
|64
|Container capacity (Litre)
|3
|Working width (Centimetre)
|30
|Number of batteries required (Unit)
|1
|Performance per battery charge (Square metre)
|200 (6.0 Ah) / 250 (7.5 Ah)
|Runtime per battery charging (/Minute)
|eco!efficiency mode: / Maximum 50 (6.0 Ah) Power mode: / Maximum 32 (6.0 Ah) eco!efficiency mode: / Maximum 67 (7.5 Ah) Power mode: / Maximum 47 (7.5 Ah)
|Battery charge time (Minute)
|44 / 68
|Power supply for battery charger (Volt/Hertz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|black
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|6.5
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|9.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|260 x 310 x 1150
Scope of supply
- Variant: Battery and charger not included
- Quantity of filter bags: 10 Unit
- Crevice nozzle
- Upholstery nozzle
- Roller brush hardness: medium-soft
- Roller brush quantity: 1 Unit
- Roller brush colour: black
- Suction tube, detachable
- Corrugated suction hose
Equipment
- Filter bag material: Fleece
Application areas
- Highly recommended for applications in building cleaning and the hotel sector
- For thorough cleaning of all floors – from hard floors to carpets
Accessories
