The CV 30/2 Bp Anniversary Edition perfectly adapts to the floor cleaning thanks to the automatic floor detection. The powerful brush thoroughly cleans the fibres of textile floors and visibly straightens them. Thanks to its exceptionally low floor clearance, the battery-powered upright brush-type vacuum cleaner also cleans effortlessly under beds and tables. Another advantage is the fast and hygienic self-cleaning function. Hairs picked up by the roller brush are automatically vacuumed. The battery-powered upright brush-type vacuum cleaner has a user-friendly design and features eco!efficiency mode and LED display showing the remaining battery runtime. Please note: for this version, the Kärcher Battery Power+ battery and the compatible battery charger must be ordered separately. An ultra-effective HEPA-14 filter is also available as an optional extra. This Anniversary Edition model includes 11 fleece filter bags in the scope of supply to mark the 90th anniversary of Kärcher.