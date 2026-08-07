Cup Foam Lance, 7.5 l/min - 5.5 l/min
Detergent foam bottle including 3 adaptors and spray nozzle
Short & handy Professional foam lance with 1 litre detergent container. With the car detailer in mind, the compact design makes moving around even the tightest areas to add detergent with your pressure washer easy. Includes adaptors for use with Karcher Professional & Home & Garden pressure washers. Includes x3 Quick Connect fittings for convenience.
Features and benefits
Large tank
- Lasts longer without refilling
Easy replacement of various RM
- Easy to use.
Adjustable spray angle
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight (kg)
|0.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|19.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|180 x 110 x 250
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Cleaning (house) facades
- Cleaning patios (stone, wood)
- Cleaning paths
- Cleaning driveways
- Cleaning caravans
- Cleaning of solar panel systems