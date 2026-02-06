H 10 Q PremiumFlex Anti-Twist
Innovative PremiumFlex high-pressure hose with anti-twist system for twist-free work. 10 m long. Includes Quick Connect adaptor. For devices in the K 2 to K 7 ranges. Not suitable for hose reel devices or for Full Control devices in the K 4 to K 7 ranges.
10 m long PremiumFlex high-pressure replacement hose eliminates tripping hazards. Thanks to the patented anti-twist system, it is extremely flexible, enables work to be carried out unhindered and can be stored quickly and easily. And the Quick Connect adapter ensures the hose can be connected to the water blaster in no time at all. Made from PVC- and phthalate-free material. Suitable for all Kärcher water blasters in the K 2 to K 7 ranges except for hose reel machines or Full Control devices in the K 4 to K 7 ranges.
Features and benefits
Replacement hose 10 m
- Large operating radius.
Quick Connect adapter
- The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the machine and gun. This saves time and effort.
Anti-twist system
- No more tripping hazards: the hose does not twist and remains flexible for every application.
Specifications
Technical data
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Max. pressure (MPa)
|18
|Length (m)
|10
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (kg)
|1.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|245 x 245 x 65