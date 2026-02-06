Ultra Foam Cleaner RM 527, 5l
With extra foam booster for perfect cleaning results. The new Active Dirt Remover removes oil, greasy dirt and vehicle/street dirt with ease. Phosphate-free and gentle on materials.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|5
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight (kg)
|5.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|192 x 145 x 248
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Cars
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
- Mobile homes