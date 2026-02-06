Ultra Foam Cleaner RM 527, 5l

With extra foam booster for perfect cleaning results. The new Active Dirt Remover removes oil, greasy dirt and vehicle/street dirt with ease. Phosphate-free and gentle on materials.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 5
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 1
Weight (kg) 5.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 5.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 192 x 145 x 248
Application areas
  • Cars
  • For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
  • Mobile homes
Accessories