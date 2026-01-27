Bike Cleaner, 500ml
Gently and effectively remove dirt such as brake dust, tyre wear, insects, mud and oil with the Kärcher bike cleaner. It's sticky gel formula makes it simple to use.
For a refreshingly clean look, the Kärcher bike Cleaner is perfect for use in a wide variety of applications including the removal of brake dust and mud. From tyre wear to insects and oil, this bike cleaner will leave a refreshingly clean aroma and a high quality finish throughout. The ergonmoic spray head ensures an even spray pattern and low product consumption, making it sustainable to use as and when you need it.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (ml)
|500
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|8
|Weight (kg)
|0.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|70 x 70 x 240
Product
- Improved power formula – particularly effective even on stubborn brake dust
- Gel formula ensures perfect adhesion for easy use
- Ready to use cleaning agent (RTU)
- The body of the bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic.
- Made in Germany
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- P101 If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.
- P102 Keep out of reach of children.
- H318 Causes serious eye damage
- P103 Read label before use.
- P280i Wear eye/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
Compatible machines
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home Plus
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car Plus
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K Silent eco!Booster
- KHB 4-18 Plus Battery Set
- OC 3 Foldable
- OC 4 MJ
- OC 6-18 Premium Battery Set
Application areas
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
- Bikes, e-bikes and Mountain Bikes