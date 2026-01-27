FloorPro Intensive Deep Cleaner Extra RM 752, 10l
Highly alkaline industrial deep cleaner and coating remover for tackling the most stubborn oil, grease and mineral contamination, as well as coatings from alkali-resistant floors.
Highly alkaline FloorPro Intensive Deep Cleaner Extra RM 752 from Kärcher, developed both for removing coatings and for powerful deep cleaning of various surfaces and floor coverings in industrial environments. Depending on the requirements, this agent, which is intended for mechanical application with single disc machines or scrubber dryers, can be used in the 1-step method for cleaning or in the 2-step method for removing coatings. It reliably removes wax and polymer coatings and even the most stubborn oil, grease and mineral contamination, such as those found in logistics and production environments. FloorPro Intensive Deep Cleaner Extra RM 752 is especially suitable for industrial and ESD flooring, cement screeds, epoxy resin surfaces and other alkali-resistant floors. The detergent is also low-foaming for optimum utilisation of the tank volume of scrubber dryers. The silicone-free formulation also means it can be used in metal and paint processing companies.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|10
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|13.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11.5
